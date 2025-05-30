Senco Gold gains after Q4 PAT nearly doubles to Rs 94 crore; EBITDA margin at 9.2%

Senco Gold rose 2.11% to Rs 388.85 after the company's net profit increased by 94.1% to Rs 62.44 crore as revenue from operations rose by 21.1% to Rs 1,377.71 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 85.08 crore in Q4 FY25, up by 62.4% from Rs 52.38 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

For the fourth quarter, EBITDA came in at Rs 127.01 crore (up by 44.8%) while EBITDA margin was at 9.2% (up 150 basis points YoY).

Total operating expenses rose by 19.2% to Rs 1,250.69 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,146.46 crore (up 21.6% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 35.65 crore (up 27.1% YoY).

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose by 20.7% to Rs 6,328.07 crore, while net profit fell by 12% to Rs 159.31 crore.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, said: Senco Gold Ltd. recorded a Standalone total income of Rs 6,313.4 Cr on a growth of 19.7% in FY25 as compared to FY24. The Q425 vs Q424 growth was 20.5%, and SSSG growth accounted for 18%.

The company has seen 21% volume growth and 38% in value of diamond jewellery in Q4, which has led to an increase in profit. The adjusted PAT increased by 10.1% to Rs 207.9 Cr. The impact on PAT is due to a one-time customs duty cut in July 2024.

In our retail segment, our company-owned showrooms, with a 64% revenue contribution to the overall retail business, have registered a growth of 21% and franchisee business, which contributes to 36% of the retail business, has grown by 28% in Q4 over the last year. Q4 saw a strong studded growth, of over 38% in revenue and of over 2% growth in volume.

In Q4, 5 new showrooms were opened (2COCO, 2FOCO and 1FOFO model). In this period, the overall SSSG was 18%.

The sharp increase in gold prices during Q4 led to an increase in old gold jewellery exchanges, with old gold contributing nearly 40% to overall sales, out of which 61% is coming from the Non-Senco customers in FY25.

Senco Gold is a leading pan-India jewellery retailer. It offers an extensive range of jewellery, including gold, diamond, Polki, Platinum, Kundan, Jadau, silver, as well as precious and semi-precious stones.

