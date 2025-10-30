Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR likely to stay under pressure

INR likely to stay under pressure

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee is likely to stay under pressure in opening trades on Thursday, tracing weak cues from equities. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the long-awaited U.S.-India trade deal is coming soon, hinting at tariff cuts and easing tensions over Russian oil imports. The rupee gained 6 paise to close at 88.20 against the dollar.Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,540 crore on a net basis Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,693 crore, according to provisional exchange data.Asian markets were muted this morning as investors reacted to hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a mixed bag of U.S. tech earnings.Investors also eagerly await the outcome of a highly anticipated meeting today between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping today the first in-person encounter between the two leaders during Trump's second term.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR records modest gains ahead of Fed meet

Larsen & Toubro to deliver HVDC converter stations for offshore wind program of TenneT

Kellton Tech Solutions collaborates with United Nations Population Fund

Welspun Corp's US subsidiary bags orders worth USD 715 million

Dilip Buildcon secures Rs 307-cr order from ISC Projects

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story