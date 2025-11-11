INR lingers near lower levels amid muted local equities

The Indian rupee continues to linger around lower levels in range bound trades on Tuesday morning. INR opened at Rs 88.69 per dollar but lost momentum to hit a low of 88.72 so far during the day. Dollar holding around 99.50 mark and muted domestic equities are capping gains in the counter. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 6 paise to settle at 88.71 against the US dollar in a muted session on Monday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices. Indian shares were a tad lower on Tuesday despite firm cues from global markets and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S. was "pretty close" to a trade deal with New Delhi that's good for everybody. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 249 points, or 0.3 percent, at 83,285 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 79 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,495.
