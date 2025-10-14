Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras signs MoU with Cielo Inertial Solutions, Israel

Paras signs MoU with Cielo Inertial Solutions, Israel

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cielo Inertial Solutions (CIELO), Israel.

CIELO is a global technology expert in inertial solutions and an Israeli manufacturer of Closed Loop FOGs, IMUs, GyroCompass, North Finding Systems and INS.

PARAS and CIELO will combine their respective capabilities in order to promote and pursue opportunities in India for the adaptation, marketing, sale and production of Inertial Sensors and Closed Loop FOG based Inertial Solutions.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

