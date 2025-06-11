Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR posts modest gains; Sensex, Nifty close higher

INR posts modest gains; Sensex, Nifty close higher

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 85.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by strong foreign fund inflows and a weak American currency against major rivals overseas. Indian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday as markets assessed the outcome of high-level U.S.-China talks and awaited key U.S. inflation readings for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up by 123.42 points, or 0.15 percent, to 82,515.14 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 37.15 points, or 0.15 percent, at 25,141.40. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.53 and reached an intra-day high of 85.42 and a low of 85.56. It finally settled at 85.51 (provisional), up 6 paise from its previous closing of 85.57.on the NSE, USDINR ended lower by 0.09% at 85.57.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

