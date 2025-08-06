Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers from record low levels; RBI maintains status quo

INR recovers from record low levels; RBI maintains status quo

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee recovered from record low level and closed 12 paise higher at 87.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a volatile greenback and the Reserve Bank's decision to hold interest rate steady. However, rising crude oil prices, negative cues from domestic equities, uncertainties around the US tariff on India limited gains in the counter. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.72 and moved in a range of 87.63-87.80 during the day. Indian shares ended modestly lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would increase the tariffs charged on Indian imports "very substantially" over the next 24 hours because of India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

Maintaining the repo rate at 5.50 percent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank will continue to monitor macroeconomic conditions on a policy-to-policy basis. The central bank has projected CPI inflation for FY26 at 3.1 percent and retained its projection for real GDP growth for FY26 at 6.5 percent. The benchmark BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before ending the session down 166.26 points, or 0.21 percent, at 80,543.99. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 75.35 points, or 0.31 percent, to 24,574.20. On the NSE, USDINR futures edged lower to end at 87.80.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI's policy pause leaves bulls in limbo; Nifty below 24,600 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.03%

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Muthoot Capital tumbles as Q1 PAT slips into red

Sensex settles 166 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,600 level; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story