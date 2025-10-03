Sai Silks soars as turnover climbs 28% YoY to Rs 444 cr in Q2 FY26

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) surged 12.11% to Rs 174.05 after the company achieved a turnover of approximately Rs 444 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 28% compared with Rs 347 crore in Q2 FY25.During the quarter, the company opened 2 new stores and announced plans to expand its presence with 10 additional outlets. Under the Kanchipuram Varamahalakshmi Silks format, 6 new stores are planned- 3 in Tamil Nadu, 2 in Karnataka, and 1 in Telangana. Additionally, - under the Valli Silks format, 4 stores will launch, with 2 each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is predominantly engaged in the business of buying and selling of textile and textile articles as a retailer. It retails sarees, women's wear, men's wear and kids wear.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 1337.8% to Rs 30.05 crore on 41.8% increase in net sales to Rs 379.02 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
