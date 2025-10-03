Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks soars as turnover climbs 28% YoY to Rs 444 cr in Q2 FY26

Sai Silks soars as turnover climbs 28% YoY to Rs 444 cr in Q2 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) surged 12.11% to Rs 174.05 after the company achieved a turnover of approximately Rs 444 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 28% compared with Rs 347 crore in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the company opened 2 new stores and announced plans to expand its presence with 10 additional outlets. Under the Kanchipuram Varamahalakshmi Silks format, 6 new stores are planned- 3 in Tamil Nadu, 2 in Karnataka, and 1 in Telangana. Additionally, - under the Valli Silks format, 4 stores will launch, with 2 each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is predominantly engaged in the business of buying and selling of textile and textile articles as a retailer. It retails sarees, women's wear, men's wear and kids wear.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 1337.8% to Rs 30.05 crore on 41.8% increase in net sales to Rs 379.02 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power's arm inks PPA with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for 80 MW FDRE project

Paras Defence gains as arm bags Rs 46-cr defence order for anti-drone systems

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 0.93%

Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.47%

Shares of Telge Projects lists in MT Group

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story