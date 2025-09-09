INR seen recovering as dollar stays weak

The Indian rupee is seen recovering momentum in opening trades on Tuesday as dollar weakens overseas amid rising expectations of a September Federal rate cut. The dollar index is seen edging lower since Fridays weak US jobs report and is linger under 98 mark. Investors are now awaiting the US PPI and CPI data, due later this week, which could provide further guidance on the Feds next steps. INR opened at Rs 87.98 per dollar and climbed to a high of 87.95 so far during the day. Rupee touched its lowest level but pared all losses before ending 3 paise higher at Rs 88.09 against the US dollar on Friday amid sustained outflow of foreign funds and renewed concern over additional US tariffs on Indian IT sector exports.
