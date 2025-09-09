Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area up around 2.5% on year

Kharif area up around 2.5% on year

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Total area covered under Kharif crops in India has reached 1105 lakh hectares as of September 5, 2025, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. This is higher than the 1078 lakh hectares recorded during the same period last year, marking a rise of around 2.5%.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

