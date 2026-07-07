The Indian rupee appreciated 48 paise to close at 94.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, on improved global risk sentiments as higher traffic flows through the Strait of Hormuz reduced supply uncertainties. Market sentiment was also buoyed after Saudi Arabia slashed August crude oil prices for Asia by USD 11 per barrel. Moreover, softness in Brent oil prices is alaos expected to ease inflationary pressures for India, the world's third-largest oil importer. However, Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty snapping a four-day winning streak. The Indian benchmark equity indices snapped their four-day winning streak, ending marginally lower due to late-session profit booking and weak Asian cues. The NSE Nifty 50 declined by 31.65 points (0.13%) to close at 24,398.70, while the BSE Sensex dropped 104.35 points (0.13%) to settle at 78,180.72.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News