Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.15% to Rs 37.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.37.5760.748.8917.76-6.104.12-7.202.98-18.503.52

