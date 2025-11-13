Bodal Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 480.45 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals reported to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 480.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 428.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.480.45428.634.787.6223.0018.195.580.995.99-0.24

