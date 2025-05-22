Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR softens as NIFTY drops around 1%

INR softens as NIFTY drops around 1%

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee eased marginally today as local stocks fell. Yesterday, local stock markets edged up and the US dollar index also saw lax moves after sliding under 100 mark. This supported the INR broadly but major gains were absent for the local currency. INR gave up 86.60 per US dollar mark in early moves and currently quotes at 86.66, down 7 paise on the day. NIFTY50 index is down around 1% after modest gains in last session. The US dollar index is trading lax around 99.40 mark, holding around the lowest level in two weeks as markets are concerned about the US fiscal outlook. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 85.67, up 0.10% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares skid

Nifty slips below 24,600 level; FMCG shares drop

Construction sector indicators show moderation in April

Indian economy exhibiting resilience despite high trade and tariff-related uncertainty

H.G.Infra Engg slides after Q4 PAT fall 23% YoY to Rs 147 cr

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story