Stock Alert: Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, LIC, Petronet LNG

Securities in F&O Ban:
Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 December 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stated that it has entered into an agreement with the Indian Navy and Brazilian Navy in association for information on maintenance of Scorpe-class submarines.
Tata Steel announced that its board has approved the acquisition of a 50% stake in Thriveni Pellets for Rs 636 crore to secure a pellet-making facility for the supply of iron-ore pellets in India.
Meanwhile Tata Steel and Lloyds Metals and Energy have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to examine potential areas of cooperation, including raw-material mining, logistics, pellet production, and steel making.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) informed that it has received a GST demand order of Rs 2,370.34 crore from the Mumbai tax authorities.
Petronet LNG announced that it has signed an agreement to borrow a secured rupee term loan of Rs 12,000 crore from a consortium led by SBI and Bank of Baroda.
Ashoka Buildcon announced that its joint venture has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 1,816 crore from the BMC for the Mithi River Development and Pollution Control Project.
Lloyds Metals & Energy announced that its subsidiary will acquire a 50% stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO for USD 55 million.
