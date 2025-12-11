Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, LIC, Petronet LNG

Stock Alert: Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, LIC, Petronet LNG

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stated that it has entered into an agreement with the Indian Navy and Brazilian Navy in association for information on maintenance of Scorpe-class submarines.

Tata Steel announced that its board has approved the acquisition of a 50% stake in Thriveni Pellets for Rs 636 crore to secure a pellet-making facility for the supply of iron-ore pellets in India.

Meanwhile Tata Steel and Lloyds Metals and Energy have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to examine potential areas of cooperation, including raw-material mining, logistics, pellet production, and steel making.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) informed that it has received a GST demand order of Rs 2,370.34 crore from the Mumbai tax authorities.

Petronet LNG announced that it has signed an agreement to borrow a secured rupee term loan of Rs 12,000 crore from a consortium led by SBI and Bank of Baroda.

Ashoka Buildcon announced that its joint venture has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 1,816 crore from the BMC for the Mithi River Development and Pollution Control Project.

Lloyds Metals & Energy announced that its subsidiary will acquire a 50% stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO for USD 55 million.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

