INR tanks to record low even as NIFTY firms up to three-week top

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low against the US dollar on Thursday amid sustained worries over the US tariffs and a modest recovery in the US dollar overseas. INR currently quotes at 88.43, down 32 paise on the day. Interestingly, the INR has lost ground despite gains in the local stocks as the benchmark NIFTY50 index has hit three-week high above 25K today.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

