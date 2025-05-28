Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 30100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.29% to Rs 7.01 crore

Net profit of Orchasp rose 30100.00% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.29% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.09% to Rs 21.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.013.5021.0813.2542.80-15.43-51.615.433.030.02-10.490.863.030.01-10.510.823.020.01-10.520.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News