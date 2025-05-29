Insecticides (India) spurts after Q4 PAT soars 85% YoY

Insecticides (India) surged 6.77% to Rs 886.20 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 85% to Rs 13.89 crore, while revenue from operations rose 32% to Rs 358.92 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 22.02 crore in Q4 FY25, up 527% year-on-year. EBITDA came in at Rs 28.47 crore, up 226% YoY.

For the full year FY25, net profit rose 39% to Rs 142.02 crore, while revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 1,999.95 crore. EBITDA rose 36% to Rs 221.22 crore, and PBT rose 46% to Rs 192.77 crore compared to FY24.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 93.45 crore in FY25, as against Rs 186.97 crore in FY24.

The company said it launched 11 new products in FY25 including patented latest technology products. It also successfully completed a buyback of 500,000 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 1,000 per share, totaling Rs 50 crore.

Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, MD of Insecticides (India) said: "We are pleased to report a robust performance of the Company, marked by strong execution and strategic discipline. The overall business environment remained favorable throughout the year. A good monsoon and healthy reservoir levels provided strong tailwinds for rural demand and agri-input consumption. Additionally, stable raw material prices and our deep farmer connect further supported steady demand across markets.

Our continued focus on premiumization yielded positive results, driving an improvement in gross margins. We consciously prioritized value over volume, reflecting our long-term strategy of sustainable, profitable growth.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the upcoming seasons. We expect continued momentum supported by favorable macro tailwinds such as a strong monsoon forecast and stable raw material prices. Our growth outlook remains intact, with expectations of expansion in premium products, stable gross profit margins, and EBITDA improvement, driven by new launches and operational efficiencies."

Insecticides (India) is a crop protection and Nutrition company. It boasts a product portfolio consisting of 20+ technical products and 140+ formulation products.

