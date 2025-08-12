Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Central Bank of India has received approval of Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated 11 August 2025 to setup an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The IBU will provide the Bank to access International financial markets and allow delivering complete range of products to its corporate clients with foreign currency funding requirements. The Bank will offer suite of services including foreign currency loans, trade finance solutions, treasury and risk management products and enhanced convenient banking solutions to its customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Alembic announces change in directorate

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story