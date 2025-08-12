Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic announces change in directorate

Alembic announces change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Appoints Udit Amin as MD with effect from 01 October 2025

The Board of Alembic at its meeting held on 12 August 2025 noted the following change in directorate:

Appointment of Udit Amin (DIN: 00244235), currently serving as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, as Managing Director (KMP) of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 1 October 2025.

Resignation of Malika Amin (DIN: 00242613) from the position of Managing Director & CEO of the Company w.e.f. 01 January 2026. She will continue serving the Board as Non-Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 2036.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 218.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story