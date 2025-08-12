Alembic announces change in directorate

Appoints Udit Amin as MD with effect from 01 October 2025

The Board of Alembic at its meeting held on 12 August 2025 noted the following change in directorate:

Appointment of Udit Amin (DIN: 00244235), currently serving as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, as Managing Director (KMP) of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 1 October 2025.

Resignation of Malika Amin (DIN: 00242613) from the position of Managing Director & CEO of the Company w.e.f. 01 January 2026. She will continue serving the Board as Non-Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation.

