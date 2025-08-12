Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

To offer market-ready alkaline technology-based solutions to support India's energy transition

Thermax has announced a strategic partnership with HydrogenPro, a leader within green hydrogen technology and systems, for alkaline electrolysers. As part of the technology licensing and agreement for supply of stacks, including any future upgrades and technical support from HydrogenPro, Thermax will have exclusive rights in India for the supply, installation, commissioning, and after-sales services of alkaline electrolyser systems based on HydrogenPro's technology, which will be effective immediately and available for deployment in ongoing Indian green hydrogen projects.

HydrogenPro brings world-class, proven electrolyser technology that fully complies with international standards and certifications. HydrogenPro's in-house expertise in advanced electrode development and coating serves as a key enabler for delivering high-efficiency systems.