Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To offer market-ready alkaline technology-based solutions to support India's energy transition

Thermax has announced a strategic partnership with HydrogenPro, a leader within green hydrogen technology and systems, for alkaline electrolysers. As part of the technology licensing and agreement for supply of stacks, including any future upgrades and technical support from HydrogenPro, Thermax will have exclusive rights in India for the supply, installation, commissioning, and after-sales services of alkaline electrolyser systems based on HydrogenPro's technology, which will be effective immediately and available for deployment in ongoing Indian green hydrogen projects.

HydrogenPro brings world-class, proven electrolyser technology that fully complies with international standards and certifications. HydrogenPro's in-house expertise in advanced electrode development and coating serves as a key enabler for delivering high-efficiency systems.

Through a comprehensive technology transfer, Thermax will engineer and manufacture key systems and balance-of-plant components of the electrolyser for integration with stacks. Additionally, Thermax and HydrogenPro will collaborate on the joint development of advanced solutions to meet evolving market needs. As a significant first step, a state-of-the art test station for short stacks will be established at Thermax's facility in Pune.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alembic announces change in directorate

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 2036.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 218.18% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story