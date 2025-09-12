NHPC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.23, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.72% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 17.48% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34826.7, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 100.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.35 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 83.3, up 0.93% on the day. NHPC Ltd is down 11.72% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 17.48% drop in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 26.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.