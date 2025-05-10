Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 227.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.99% to Rs 120.34 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 227.81% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.99% to Rs 120.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 766.94% to Rs 31.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.86% to Rs 388.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

