Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 695.15 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 8.42% to Rs 56.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 695.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 747.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.03% to Rs 170.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 2789.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2914.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

695.15747.212789.612914.0616.1216.1113.6913.95114.73120.75388.30416.7675.3682.29229.87269.2756.2261.39170.33200.47

