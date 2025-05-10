Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 695.15 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 8.42% to Rs 56.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 695.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 747.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.03% to Rs 170.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 2789.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2914.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales695.15747.21 -7 2789.612914.06 -4 OPM %16.1216.11 -13.6913.95 - PBDT114.73120.75 -5 388.30416.76 -7 PBT75.3682.29 -8 229.87269.27 -15 NP56.2261.39 -8 170.33200.47 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Manappuram Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 191.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indokem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story