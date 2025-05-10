Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.53% to Rs 22.69 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 74.89% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.53% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 240.54% to Rs 28.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 150.15% to Rs 126.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.6915.38 48 126.3550.51 150 OPM %20.8920.55 -29.6522.27 - PBDT5.743.21 79 39.3011.69 236 PBT5.513.12 77 38.7011.36 241 NP4.112.35 75 28.818.46 241

