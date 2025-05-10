Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax consolidated net profit rises 8.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Thermax consolidated net profit rises 8.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 3084.93 crore

Net profit of Thermax rose 8.09% to Rs 205.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 3084.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2763.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.68% to Rs 634.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 645.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 10388.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9323.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3084.932763.68 12 10388.699323.46 11 OPM %9.719.88 -8.748.54 - PBDT345.98300.74 15 1042.98941.55 11 PBT300.64250.86 20 884.47793.47 11 NP205.73190.33 8 634.47645.28 -2

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

