Thermax consolidated net profit rises 8.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 3084.93 crore

Net profit of Thermax rose 8.09% to Rs 205.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 3084.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2763.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.68% to Rs 634.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 645.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 10388.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9323.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

