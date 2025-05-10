Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 14.23 crore

Net loss of Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway reported to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.33% to Rs 45.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.2312.3745.4070.20-113.7765.408.9650.74-21.910.52-21.061.20-21.910.52-21.061.20-21.910.52-21.061.20

