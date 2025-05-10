Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit declines 59.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.32% to Rs 1223.04 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company declined 59.88% to Rs 363.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 905.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 1223.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1497.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.33% to Rs 2344.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2614.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 5322.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5255.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

