Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit declines 0.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 147.87 crore

Net profit of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust declined 0.07% to Rs 83.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 147.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

