Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 115.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 115.17% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.67% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.6822.9219.5920.727.194.644.201.453.121.45

