SignatureGlobal India consolidated net profit rises 408.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.09% to Rs 865.67 crore

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India rose 408.42% to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 116.09% to Rs 865.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 400.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.865.67400.613.83-0.3753.2918.4445.7313.2734.426.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News