JNK India consolidated net profit declines 82.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of JNK India declined 82.29% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 99.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.1787.993.4010.673.538.521.987.261.136.38

