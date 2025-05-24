Prithvi Exchange (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 718.76 crore

Prithvi Exchange (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 718.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 935.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.54% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 3514.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4151.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

