Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Isotretinoin capsules

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received a final approval for Isotretinoin capsules from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The approved drug is the generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Absorica capsules, available in 10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 30 mg, 35 mg, and 40 mg strengths.

Isotretinoin capsules are indicated to treat severe, disfiguring nodular acne. The product will be manufactured at the Groups facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

According to IQVIA MAT 2025, Isotretinoin capsules had annual sales of $115.4 million in the United States.

As of 31st March 2025, the group now has received a total of 427 approvals and has so far filed 492 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a global life sciences company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of healthcare therapies. The companys consolidated net profit fell 1% to Rs 1,170.90 crore despite of 17.2% increase in net sales to Rs 6290.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.45% to settle at Rs 908 on Friday, 23 May 2025.

