Emami Ltd spurts 1.05%, rises for third straight session

Emami Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.5, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 26014.15. The Sensex is at 85189.26, up 0.44%. Emami Ltd has added around 2.74% in last one month.