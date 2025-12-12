Unicommerce launches GenAI-driven conversational chatbot - UniBot

Unicommerce eSolutions announced the launch of UniBot, a GenAI-driven conversational chatbot designed to streamline e-commerce operations for sellers and warehouse teams.

UniBot will provide a voice interface for executing tasks, retrieving insights, and managing cross functional operations - all simply by asking the chatbot. For instance, a sales leader may request UniBot to provide an overview of the week's marketplace sales performance, while a warehouse manager might instruct it to display today's pending orders and identify any delays that require immediate attention.

Built to reduce operational complexity and decision time, UniBot allows users to handle bulk orders with natural language commands. Staff can easily generate picklists, invoices, and labels, and generate analysis by sales channel, SKUs, warehouses, and turnaround time all without switching between multiple dashboards.