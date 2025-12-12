Tata Steel Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 171.12, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.26% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 171.12, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 26014.15. The Sensex is at 85189.26, up 0.44%. Tata Steel Ltd has slipped around 3.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10266.85, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 222.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 252.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 171.73, up 3% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 14.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.26% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.