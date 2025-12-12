JSW Energy (Utkal) signs PPA for 400 MW with Karnataka DISCOMs

JSW Energy (Utkal) (Utkal), a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka DISCOMs for the supply of 400 MW of power, starting April 1, 2026, for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh.

With this PPA, JSW Energy's open capacity reduces to ~5 per cent of the current operational capacity from about 8 per cent, further strengthening long-term revenue visibility and de-risking the Company's generation portfolio.

JSW Energy's total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.5 GW, comprising 13.3 GW of operational capacity, 12.4 GW under construction across thermal and renewable projects, 150 MW of hydro capacity under acquisition, and a 4.6 GW development pipeline. The Company also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, including 26.4 GWh of hydro pumped storage projects and 3.0 GWh of battery energy storage systems.