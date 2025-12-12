Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy (Utkal) signs PPA for 400 MW with Karnataka DISCOMs

JSW Energy (Utkal) signs PPA for 400 MW with Karnataka DISCOMs

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
JSW Energy (Utkal) (Utkal), a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka DISCOMs for the supply of 400 MW of power, starting April 1, 2026, for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh.

With this PPA, JSW Energy's open capacity reduces to ~5 per cent of the current operational capacity from about 8 per cent, further strengthening long-term revenue visibility and de-risking the Company's generation portfolio.

JSW Energy's total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 30.5 GW, comprising 13.3 GW of operational capacity, 12.4 GW under construction across thermal and renewable projects, 150 MW of hydro capacity under acquisition, and a 4.6 GW development pipeline. The Company also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, including 26.4 GWh of hydro pumped storage projects and 3.0 GWh of battery energy storage systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unicommerce launches GenAI-driven conversational chatbot - UniBot

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions partners with PolyPeptide Group AG

India's gasoline demand continues to see roubust increase, says OPEC

GMR Power rises after board to mull Rs 1,200-cr preferential issue

Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story