Interarch to set up new manufacturing facility in Kheda, Gujarat

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Interarch Building Solutions will break ground for its new manufacturing facility in Kheda, Gujarat, on 9 October 2025. The move will strengthen the company's pre-engineered building (PEB) footprint and commitment in Gujarat, one of the fastest growing industrial states in India. Gujarat is already home to some of Interarch's largest and most prestigious projects.

The new state-of-the-art facility, being developed on a 12-acre site, will complete Interarch's pan-India manufacturing presence and strengthen its ability to serve high-growth sectors across West and Central India. The new facility will have an installed capacity of 40,000 MT in its first phase and will involve an investment of approximately Rs 70 crore. Strategically located near prominent ports, the facility will also support exports, extending Interarch's reach into international markets. Designed as one of the most modern and fully synchronized PEB manufacturing facilities in the country, the Gujarat facility will set new benchmarks for efficiency, automation, and performance. The project is expected to generate over 400 direct and indirect jobs, bolstering Gujarat's role as a manufacturing hub while driving regional economic development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

