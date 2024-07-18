Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 5.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 374.76 croreNet profit of Bharat Bijlee declined 5.53% to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 374.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 441.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales374.76441.45 -15 OPM %7.867.40 -PBDT36.3936.85 -1 PBT31.8133.44 -5 NP23.9325.33 -6
