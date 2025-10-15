International Travel House standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 59.38 crore

Net profit of International Travel House declined 14.00% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.59.3860.9415.8316.6110.8211.708.639.926.397.43

