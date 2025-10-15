Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 4.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 13994.90 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra declined 4.45% to Rs 1194.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1250.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 13994.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13313.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13994.9013313.2015.4713.152128.002183.301659.301713.501194.501250.10

