CES consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 127.28 crore

Net profit of CES declined 11.38% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 127.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

