Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 11.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.41% to Rs 813.68 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 11.94% to Rs 59.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.41% to Rs 813.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 985.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.813.68985.158.279.2157.2779.5846.3267.5259.4767.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News