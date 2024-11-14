Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 11.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.41% to Rs 813.68 croreNet profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 11.94% to Rs 59.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.41% to Rs 813.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 985.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales813.68985.15 -17 OPM %8.279.21 -PBDT57.2779.58 -28 PBT46.3267.52 -31 NP59.4767.53 -12
