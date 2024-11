Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit declines 22.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 126.74 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) declined 22.10% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 126.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.126.74127.203.464.826.297.736.037.454.165.34

