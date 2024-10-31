Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 108.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 18.53 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 108.94% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.5315.2628.7620.776.713.726.463.435.142.46

