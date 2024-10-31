Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 108.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 18.53 croreNet profit of Steel City Securities rose 108.94% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.5315.26 21 OPM %28.7620.77 -PBDT6.713.72 80 PBT6.463.43 88 NP5.142.46 109
Powered by Capital Market - Live News