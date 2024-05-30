Sales decline 10.44% to Rs 39.12 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings declined 75.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.44% to Rs 39.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.11% to Rs 7.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 167.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

39.1243.68167.63167.4613.3217.6115.0912.823.335.8719.2915.141.334.0311.477.750.702.897.795.56

