IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 527.78 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 13.76% to Rs 31.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 527.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.82% to Rs 101.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 2079.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2132.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales527.78503.92 5 2079.212132.79 -3 OPM %11.899.83 -9.7310.81 - PBDT63.2553.63 18 209.95244.56 -14 PBT44.7037.20 20 137.96181.65 -24 NP31.4227.62 14 101.07134.43 -25

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

