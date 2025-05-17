IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 527.78 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 13.76% to Rs 31.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 527.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.82% to Rs 101.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 2079.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2132.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

