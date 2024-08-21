Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 2.3%, rises for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1416.1, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.02% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% gain in NIFTY and a 47.43% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1416.1, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24728.5. The Sensex is at 80764.15, down 0.05%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 16.67% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22374.25, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1418, up 2.58% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 60.02% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% gain in NIFTY and a 47.43% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 57.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

