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Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 2.87%, rises for third straight session

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1651.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% gain in NIFTY and a 13.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1651.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23578.75. The Sensex is at 75112.97, down 0.17%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 12.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24634.8, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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