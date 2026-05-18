Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 2.87%, rises for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1651.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% gain in NIFTY and a 13.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1651.1, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23578.75. The Sensex is at 75112.97, down 0.17%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 12.43% in last one month.