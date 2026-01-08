Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.08%, rises for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1545.7, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.99% in last one year as compared to a 10.19% jump in NIFTY and a 1.02% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1545.7, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25924.45. The Sensex is at 84326.41, down 0.75%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 6.53% in last one month.